MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. 92,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,434. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $656.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $482,817.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,013 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

