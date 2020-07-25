Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIST. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,061,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

