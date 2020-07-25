Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of MITK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 million, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 785,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

