Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MNTA traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,361.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,801. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.