Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 216,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3,682.0% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 5,412,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.