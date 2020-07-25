Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Trimmed by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 289,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 355,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 43,937 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 987,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 260,572 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,335,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,099,965. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

