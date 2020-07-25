Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,192 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $221.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,214. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit