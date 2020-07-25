Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,192 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $221.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,214. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

