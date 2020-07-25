Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV remained flat at $$83.14 during trading on Friday. 1,635,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

