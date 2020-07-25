Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

