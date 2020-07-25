Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,146,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8,152.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,076 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,630,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.78.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 1,283,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

