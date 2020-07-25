Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,057,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,634. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

