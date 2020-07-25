Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,511.87. 1,536,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,463.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.91. The company has a market cap of $1,032.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.