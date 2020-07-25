Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,990. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.