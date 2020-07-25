Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,179,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,894,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

