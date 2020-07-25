Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,645. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.51. The company has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

