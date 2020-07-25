Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. 4,534,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $101.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.