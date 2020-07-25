Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,037 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 514,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 75,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $792.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

