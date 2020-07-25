Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,581 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after purchasing an additional 197,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,111. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

