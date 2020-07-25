Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 15,971,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,663,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

