Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after buying an additional 485,067 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,815,000 after buying an additional 181,642 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. 2,701,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.