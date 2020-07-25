Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 486 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,116,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,962,170. The company has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.