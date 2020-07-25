Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.94. 409,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

