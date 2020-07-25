Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. 5,646,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

