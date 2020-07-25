Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $123.15. 175,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit