Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.56. 54,054,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,320,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

