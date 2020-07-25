National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NATI traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 325,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

