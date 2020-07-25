Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Navient from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,546. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Navient news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Navient by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Navient by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.