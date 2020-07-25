Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NEPT stock remained flat at $$2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,276. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.72.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 204.83%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 55.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 333.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178,192 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

