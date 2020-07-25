Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,329. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

NFLX stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,737,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.