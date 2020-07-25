Norris Perne & French LLP MI Invests $226,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 250,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

