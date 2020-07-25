Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $84.22. 1,968,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

