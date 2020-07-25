Nuformix (LON:NFX) Releases Earnings Results

Nuformix (LON:NFX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON NFX opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.52. Nuformix has a one year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 13.48 ($0.17). The firm has a market cap of $17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25.

Get Nuformix alerts:

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.