Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 41.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the first quarter worth $77,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the second quarter worth $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 307,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

