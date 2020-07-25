NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NVEE has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.17.

NVEE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. 98,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,343. The firm has a market cap of $704.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NV5 Global has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $85.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $165.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $64,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $373,504.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,842.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $973,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

