NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.78. 11,802,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

