NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NVDA stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,802,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,891. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

