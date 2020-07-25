Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSMT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of OSMT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

