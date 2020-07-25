Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.00. The stock had a trading volume of 288,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays raised their target price on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

