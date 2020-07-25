Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 737,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,625. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.94. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. Research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 481.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 208.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.