Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,809. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.