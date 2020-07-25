Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Invests $215,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 77,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

