Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.03. 2,868,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

