Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,916. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

