Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 645,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.