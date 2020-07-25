Q3 Asset Management Buys 6,420 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 628.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.46. 3,019,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,555. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.