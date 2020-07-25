Q3 Asset Management Has $574,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Q3 Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 122,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 26,179,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,894,701. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

