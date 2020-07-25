Q3 Asset Management Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,719 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.