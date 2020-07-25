Q3 Asset Management Invests $5.05 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up about 4.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

