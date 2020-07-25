Q3 Asset Management Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 2.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 592,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $61.04.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.