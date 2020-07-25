QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. 304,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,102. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $593.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $787,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $129,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,441. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

